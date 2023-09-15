LOT Polish Airlines is launching a new branding campaign

LOT Polish Airlines launched a new branding campaign called “It’s who you travel with” on September 15, 2023, in partnership with the GREY Group Poland Agency. This campaign emphasises the importance of the travel experience and highlights LOT Polish Airlines as not just a carrier but a companion for fulfilling travel dreams.

The campaign aims to convey the message that travelling is about more than just reaching a destination; it’s about who you travel with. It seeks to connect with passengers on an emotional level and emphasise the multi-generational brand experience.

The campaign features a promotional film directed by Szymon Pawlik, showcasing the unique multi-generational experience of the LOT brand through the symbol of a backpack passed down from generation to generation. It underlines LOT Polish Airlines as a genuine companion for making travel dreams come true, prioritizing comfort and safety.

The campaign also incorporates professional actors and representatives of the cabin crew, adding authenticity to the promotional material.

GREY Group Poland, along with Sigma BIS Media House, planned and executed the advertising campaign, which will be presented across various media channels in Poland, North America, South Korea, and Germany.

LOT Polish Airlines, one of the world’s oldest airlines, offers direct long-haul flights to destinations such as the United States, Canada, China, Japan, and South Korea, using Boeing 787 Dreamliners. It has a rich history dating back to 1929 and is a well-recognized Polish brand internationally.