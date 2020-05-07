LOT Polish Airlines is considering cargo flights to Brussels and Amsterdam

According to Polish portal Rynek Lotniczy, LOT Polish Airlines is considering cargo flights from Warsaw Chopin to Brussels Airport and Amsterdam Schiphol, using De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400 aircraft.

The Polish flag carrier is considering additional all-cargo routes to its European network, including flights from Warsaw to Brussels Airport and Amsterdam Schiphol, but also to its intercontinental network.

LOT has already developed a small network to carry medical cargo from all over the world to Poland, using Dash 8-400 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft as part of the #CARGOdlaPolski programme; the airline already flies to Seoul, Beijing, Chicago and Zürich. In the near future, the carrier is to launch services to Delhi, New York, Tokyo and Toronto.

The airline is considering as well Dallas, Seattle, Charlotte and Montreal as new destinations for this operation.