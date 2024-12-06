LOT Polish Airlines introduces direct Warsaw-Thessaloniki flights

LOT Polish Airlines is expanding its network with a direct connection from Warsaw Chopin Airport to Thessaloniki, Greece, starting June 17, 2025. This addition aligns with the airline’s 2024-2028 strategy, linking to one of Greece’s most vibrant cities year-round.

Flight Schedule:

Summer Season

Departures from Warsaw (LO607): Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday: 2:10 PM Wednesday, Friday, Sunday: 9:40 AM

Return Flights from Thessaloniki (LO608): Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday: 6:25 PM Wednesday, Friday, Sunday: 1:55 PM



Winter Season

Four weekly flights: Departures from Warsaw: Monday and Thursday (2:05 PM), Wednesday and Sunday (9:45 AM). Return Flights from Thessaloniki: Monday and Thursday (6:20 PM), Wednesday and Sunday (2:00 PM).



Flight duration: ~2 hours and 20 minutes.

Thessaloniki: A Blend of History, Culture, and Nature

Thessaloniki offers a rich array of experiences:

Historical Attractions : The White Tower, the Church of St. Demetrius, and the Archaeological Museum.

: The White Tower, the Church of St. Demetrius, and the Archaeological Museum. Cultural Events : The Demetria Festival and the Thessaloniki Film Festival.

: The Demetria Festival and the Thessaloniki Film Festival. Natural Beauty : Proximity to the Chalkidiki peninsula, famous for its pristine beaches and clear waters.

: Proximity to the Chalkidiki peninsula, famous for its pristine beaches and clear waters. Vibrant Nightlife: A lively gastronomy and entertainment scene influenced by Greek, Turkish, Sephardic, and Balkan cultures.

Strategic Expansion

Robert Ludera, LOT’s Director of Network Planning, highlighted Thessaloniki’s appeal to both leisure and cultural travellers, noting its suitability for summer and winter tourism. This route also strengthens LOT’s presence in Southern Europe.

With its diverse offerings, Thessaloniki promises to be a favourite among LOT passengers seeking history, cuisine, and Mediterranean relaxation.