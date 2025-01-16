LOT Polish Airlines introduces daily Krakow – Paris-Orly flights

LOT Polish Airlines is expanding its regional presence by launching a new daily route between Krakow and Paris-Orly, starting March 31, 2025. The flights will be operated using fuel-efficient Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, with a travel time of approximately 2.5 hours.

Flight Schedule:

Krakow to Paris (LO337): Departs at 17:10.

Paris to Krakow (LO338): Departs at 20:35.

The route aligns with LOT’s strategy to enhance connectivity from regional airports, providing southern Poland travellers with direct access to Paris, a city renowned for its culture, cuisine, and business opportunities.

Paris: A Blend of Culture, Cuisine, and Commerce

Paris offers a rich array of attractions, from iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre to vibrant districts like Montmartre. It’s also a hub for global business, hosting international organisations and major events such as the Paris Air Show.

Tickets for this new route are now available through LOT’s website, contact centre, and travel offices.