LOT Polish Airlines celebrated its 95th anniversary on January 1st, 2024, marking its position as one of the world’s oldest continuously operating airlines. Renowned for its crane logo symbolizing comfort and a safe journey, LOT has outlined its commitment to profitable growth aligned with its 2024-2028 strategy.

Established in 1929 from the merger of Aerolot and Aero, LOT soared during the inter-war period, expanding connections across Europe and beyond. Notably, in 1938, it conducted a test flight from Burbank to Warsaw, setting the stage for future transatlantic services. After World War II, LOT faced limitations but expanded long-haul flights with the introduction of IL-62 aircraft to connect with Polish communities in North America.

Over the years, LOT transitioned its fleet from Soviet to modern American aircraft like Boeing 767s and 737s, emphasising safety and modernisation. Recent milestones include adopting the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and embracing advanced aviation technology.

Today, LOT Polish Airlines continues its legacy by offering safe and comfortable travel experiences through a growing network of destinations. Celebrating its anniversary, the airline expresses gratitude to those who contributed to its success and emphasises a forward-looking approach. The CEO, Micha? Fijo?, highlights the importance of strategic decision-making, commercial policies, and cost discipline in a competitive global market.

Looking ahead, LOT aims to expand its modern fleet, open profitable routes, prioritize sustainability initiatives, and collaborate with academia, businesses, and tourism development.

As LOT enters its 95th year, it stands poised for growth and success, leveraging its rich history and setting sights on a promising future.