LOT Polish Airlines announced a profit of PLN 113.7 million in 2022

LOT Polish Airlines, at the General Shareholders Meeting, announced a profit of PLN 113.7 million (EUR 25.5 million) in 2022. The company’s revenues exceeded PLN 8.3 billion, and LOT Cargo generated a record-breaking PLN 755 million in revenue.

The airline operated over 90,000 flights and carried nearly 8 million passengers, achieving a seat occupancy rate of over 80%. The financial results indicate a return to profitable development, thanks to a gradually implemented commercial and operational strategy.

The President of the Management Board, Micha? Fijo?, expressed optimism about the company’s development potential and the possibility of repaying liabilities resulting from state aid.

Despite challenges such as the war in Ukraine and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, LOT Polish Airlines has maintained its position as a modern carrier connecting Central and Eastern Europe with the rest of the world. They offer direct long-haul flights to destinations in the United States, Canada, China, Japan, and South Korea, using the advanced Boeing 787 Dreamliners.