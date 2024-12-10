LOT Polish Airlines adds Thessaloniki to its global network

LOT Polish Airlines will launch daily flights to Thessaloniki, Greece, starting June 17, 2025, expanding its European network from its Warsaw hub.

Route Details

Schedule : Summer : Daily flights with two departure windows: Sundays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 09:40 Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays: 14:10 Winter : Four weekly flights with adjusted departure times.

: Flight Duration : Approximately 2 hours, 20 minutes.

: Approximately 2 hours, 20 minutes. Aircraft & Classes: Modern aircraft offering LOT Business Class and LOT Economy Class.

Year-Round Service

The new Thessaloniki route will operate year-round, with reduced frequency in the winter.

Strategic Expansion

This move reflects LOT’s commitment to sustainable growth, adding destinations with strong leisure and business appeal. Amit Ray, LOT’s Head of Global Corporate and Strategic Sales, emphasised Thessaloniki’s significance as a versatile European destination, complementing LOT’s existing Athens route.