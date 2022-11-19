LOT passenger bound for New York JFK detained after knocking on cockpit door

André Orban
A passenger on a plane from Poland to JFK Airport was detained after he began knocking on the cockpit door during the flight.

The disruption occurred aboard LOT Polish Airlines flight LO26 (Boeing 787-9 registered SP-LSF), which departed from Warsaw Chopin airport Friday at 17:25 and landed “uneventfully” at New York JFK Airport around 20:30.

According to eyewitnesses, the man knocked on the cockpit door and started shouting and became aggressive when he was refused entry into the cockpit. The man had to be subdued by crew members and other passengers. A flight attendant was struck in the scuffle.

Port Authority police met the plane at Gate 9 of Terminal 7 where the suspect was taken into custody. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. It is not known if he will face charges.

