LOT launches new route from Rzeszow to Milan Malpensa

André Orban
LOT Polish Airlines is introducing a new route between Rzeszów and Milan to strengthen its presence at regional airports and support tourism growth. Flights will operate once a week on Saturdays from Rzeszów-Jasionka to Milan-Malpensa, with the first flight scheduled for November 4, 2023.

The service, operated by Embraer E195 aircraft, will be available throughout the winter season until March 23, 2024.

Milan is a prominent destination for both leisure travellers, offering attractions like the Duomo Cathedral and Sforza Castle, and business travellers engaging with Lombardy companies.

Tickets for round-trip flights starting at PLN 349, including hand baggage, will be available through various sales channels. This new route is part of LOT Polish Airlines’ regional airport expansion strategy.

