LOT Boeing 787 struck by lightning, returns to Warsaw airport

LOT Polish Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner registered SP-LRB, en route to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic on flight LO6521, was struck by lightning shortly after takeoff at 06:54 on Thursday 20 January. The plane returned to WarsawChopin airport, where it landed safely one hour later.

Airline spokesman Krzysztof Moczulski said passengers left the plane and were transferred to an airport terminal, waiting to board another aircraft to continue their trip in the early afternoon.

A replacement aircraft, a Boeing 787-9 registered SP-LSF, took off to Puerto Plata at 14:09.

LOT planes are struck by lightning around 10 times a year, Moczulski said.