Flight from Poland to the U.S. turns back due to potential threat on board

LOT Polish Airlines flight LO11 from Warsaw to Newark, U.S., (Boeing 787-8 registered SP-LRC) was forced to turn around and return to Chopin Airport in Warsaw after receiving a signal of a potential threat on board.

The captain made the decision following standard procedures. Although initial reports suggested the presence of dangerous materials on the plane, no specific details were provided.

Upon landing, airport and state services took appropriate actions. The flight was ultimately cancelled, and passengers are being rebooked on other flights.