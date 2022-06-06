Budapest Airport rebuilds long-haul with LOT Polish Airlines

Last week marked the momentous re-establishment of Budapest Airport’s direct flights to the US with LOT Polish Airlines. New York JFK is once again accessible to travellers from the Hungarian gateway on the airline’s B787 Dreamliner, operating three-times weekly.

“Today is as poignant as welcoming LOT’s inaugural flight to New York back in 2018 was. Four years ago, a non-stop US service was a missing golden route on Budapest’s network, and now, to witness the reconnection is completing the chapter all over again,” states Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport, at the launch. “Our fantastic airline partner believes in Budapest being a key market in Central and Eastern Europe and has established regional frequency which will ensure the success of this long-haul flight once again.”

As the US becomes Budapest’s 45th country market, the Polish flag carrier will be offering a total of 1,596 two-way weekly seats. Bogáts added: “Rebuilding long-haul flights remain high on our priority, helping to reinvigorate the country’s tourism industry, and therefore we’re ecstatic to see the return of this significant connection.”