Bomb threat against LOT aircraft in Copenhagen Kastrup

On Monday evening, after a bomb threat, the police evacuated a plane that had landed at Copenhagen Airport

Espen Godiksen, chief of duty at the Copenhagen Police said: “We have received a bomb threat against a plane. We received it at 21.47. The plane landed at Copenhagen Airport shortly after. We evacuated the passengers, all of whom were fine. They are now handled in a specially designed place at the airport.”

The plane, a LOT Polish Airlines Embraer E170 registered SP-LDF which operated flight LO459 from Warsaw Chopin Airport, Poland, was isolated from normal operations and investigated further.

On Tuesday morning, the warden announced that the police investigations had been completed and that no explosives had been found on the plane. The warden does not want to go into the details of the bomb threat.