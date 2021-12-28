LOT Polish Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 gets damaged during turnaround at London Heathrow

Bart Noëth
Source: social media

On the morning of 28 December, a LOT Polish Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 (registered SP-LVD) operated flights LO281-LO282 between Warsaw, Poland and London Heathrow, United Kingdom. During the turnaround at Heathrow, however, the right-hand split scimitar winglet was hit by a lorry.

Emergency services rushed towards stand 217 but could only establish the damage on both aircraft and lorry. The airline was forced to cancel the return flight to Warsaw.

Following images and video appeared on social media:

 

 

 

