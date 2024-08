BOC Aviation Limited has announced the leasing of three Boeing 737-8 aircraft to its new customer, LOT Polish Airlines. These aircraft, powered by CFM LEAP-1B engines, are slated for delivery in 2025.

BOC Aviation’s CEO, Steven Townend, expressed enthusiasm about adding LOT, Poland’s national carrier, to the company’s global customer base, highlighting that these fuel-efficient jets will bolster LOT’s growth strategy.