Scottish airline Loganair is up for sale

Scottish airline Loganair is being sold by its owners Stephen and Peter Bond, reports The Herald.

The Glasgow-based airline is the UK’s largest regional airline and has 840 staff. Loganair operates 46 aircraft, mostly Embraer ERJ-145, Saab 340 and ATR 72s and 42s, on regional routes across the UK and to Norway.

Jonathan Hinkles, Loganair chief executive, said on LinkedIn: “After 25 years of involvement in Loganair including the last 10 years as sole owners, our shareholders Stephen and Peter Bond are working to find a new custodian for ‘Scotland’s airline’. It’s for the best of reasons – Stephen is now 72 years of age and wishes to step back from day-to-day business. That’s really the beginning, middle and end of the story right there.” He added: “What is very clear is that Stephen and Peter Bond are committed to finding the right future owner for Loganair – very much its keeper for the next generation, just as they themselves have been.” He further said: “We have exciting times ahead, and we’ll keep working hard to look after our team and our customers. And just in case they’re reading, we won’t be short of energy to keep ahead of our rivals too!” The carrier has increased its flight schedule for next summer, announcing more services across key routes.