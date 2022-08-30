Loganair to suspend operations at Cornwall Airport Newquay this winter

Loganair, the UK’s largest regional airline, has today announced that it will suspend operations at Cornwall Airport Newquay this winter.

Daily services to Manchester and onwards to Aberdeen, together with non-stop flights to Edinburgh and Newcastle, will be completely suspended between November 2022 and March 2023. In all, almost 300 flights scheduled to Newquay over the coming winter season have been withdrawn from the airline’s schedule.

In a further blow to Cornwall’s connectivity, summer routes linking Newquay with Teesside and onwards to Inverness will not return in 2023, and planned growth on other routes is to be redirected to other UK airports.

A spokesperson for Loganair said:

“It’s with a heavy heart that we’ve taken the decision to withdraw our entire winter Newquay programme and to curtail our Summer 2023 plans too. Despite all of the challenges that the pandemic has delivered, we’ve worked incredibly hard over the last two years to build up our presence at Cornwall Airport Newquay. We’re most disappointed that short-sighted and short-term decisions by the airport’s management to incentivise unsustainable operations by other airlines leave no prospect of winter flights remaining viable, particularly against a backdrop of high fuel prices and rising inflation.

In the meantime, we’ll be directing our efforts towards other UK regional airports such as Southampton, Exeter and Cardiff, where airport managements recognise and appreciate the enormous value that year-round, sustainable regional air services can bring to their communities and local economies.”

Loganair has contacted all customers with forward winter bookings on the affected routes to offer a change of travel date or refund options. Loganair’s Summer 2023 flights are now on sale as normal.