Loganair to connect London City Airport and Heathrow with the Isle of Man

Loganair, the UK’s largest regional airline, has today announced that it will launch services from the Isle of Man to both London City and London Heathrow airports from next month, marking a major step forward for the Isle of Man’s post-pandemic air connectivity.

New services will commence from the Isle of Man to London City from 19 April, initially offering a daily flight (except Saturdays) before gearing up to two flights each weekday from Tuesday 3 May. From that date, the new schedule of morning and evening flights will offer a day-return capability in each direction, plus a flight in each direction on Sunday evenings.

Services linking the Isle of Man with London Heathrow will commence from Tuesday 3 May, with a daily service designed to offer excellent connections with Loganair’s major partner airlines including British Airways to a wide range of destinations worldwide, including key points in Europe, North America and South Africa.

Both the London City and Heathrow routes will be flown under Loganair’s codeshare agreement with British Airways, and tickets for the new flights will go on sale next week.

The new services will be flown by Loganair’s Isle of Man-based team of pilots, cabin crew and engineers. The airline now has over 30 staff based at Ronaldsway who also support existing Loganair routes to Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham and Edinburgh.

Further Isle of Man-based pilots and cabin crew have joined Loganair this week – many formerly employed by Flybe and Stobart Air before the collapse of both airlines – to commence their training onto the 72-seat ATR72-600 aircraft deployed by Loganair on its IOM routes. These are the most environmentally efficient regional aircraft, combining best-in-class fuel burn and carbon emissions performance with excellent on-board comfort levels for customers.

Welcoming the new announcement, Loganair’s Chief Executive Jonathan Hinkles said: “We’re absolutely delighted that the Isle of Man’s airline is restoring island-based connectivity to London – serving not just one but two major airports. Our conveniently timed flights to London City will offer excellent connectivity to the heart of London for both business and leisure travellers, whilst our London Heathrow services will complement that access to London itself with the broadest possible range of onward connecting flights with our partner airlines to over 100 destinations worldwide.”

“Today’s announcement also provides further benefits for the Isle of Man with robust, stable employment in the aviation sector. We’re delighted to welcome new members to the Loganair IOM team this week, and we’ll continue our programme to invest in training, career development and apprenticeships.”

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for the Isle of Man Department for Enterprise, commented: ‘We are very pleased to be working with Loganair on these two new London routes to City and Heathrow. As an international business centre, we rely on good connections to the UK and further afield to give our business community access to clients around the world. Having a day return flight will be a real asset for both Isle of Man and London-based businesses.

‘The Isle of Man is also the perfect spot for a short break or family holiday, and I hope these new routes will bring new and improved connectivity not only for Isle of Man residents but for visitors too.’

London City’s Chief Commercial Officer Richard Hill also warmly welcomed the return of Loganair to London: ‘We are delighted to be welcoming back a regular service between London City and the Isle of Man with Loganair.

Regional connectivity, and regular, reliable connections to the heart of London has never been more important, and we look forward to working with partners to both promote the service to businesses and to passengers who are planning their next staycation.’