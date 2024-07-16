Loganair showcases commitment to Isle of Man with Manx-inspired aircraft

Loganair, the UK’s largest regional airline, has introduced a specially designed ATR72 aircraft to highlight its dedication to the Isle of Man and its expansion at Ronaldsway Airport. The aircraft, named ‘Clan Manannán’ after the sea god warrior, features the slogan “Isle of Man’s airline” and incorporates the island’s triskelion symbol along with forest green accents from the Manx tartan, blending with Loganair’s colours.

The ‘Clan Manannán’ aircraft will be permanently based on the Isle of Man, servicing routes to and from Ronaldsway Airport. This initiative underscores Loganair’s long-term investment in the island, including the establishment of a local engineering base and increasing connectivity.

Loganair employs 39 local staff, including pilots, cabin crew, and engineers. CEO Luke Farajallah expressed pride in their commitment to the Isle of Man, emphasising the importance of the new aircraft in celebrating their strong relationship and enhancing regional connectivity. Isle of Man Airport Director Gary Cobb welcomed the aircraft, noting its significance in demonstrating Loganair’s dedication to the island and its future potential for new routes.