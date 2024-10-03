Loganair reinstates Belfast-Isle of Man Christmas flights

Loganair, the UK’s largest regional airline, has announced the reinstatement of flights between Belfast City and the Isle of Man for the 2024 Christmas season. After other airlines withdrew from the route, Loganair stepped in to offer four return services, allowing passengers to reconnect with family and friends during the festive break.

The flights will operate on December 21, 28, 31, and January 2, using a 72-seater ATR-72 aircraft, with fares starting at £64.99 one-way, including luggage. Loganair’s Chief Commercial Director, Luke Lovegrove, highlighted the importance of maintaining this vital connection during the holidays.

Both Belfast City Airport and Isle of Man Airport have expressed enthusiasm for the service, emphasizing its convenience and contribution to holiday reunions. Tickets are now available for booking on Loganair’s website or through travel agents.