Loganair increases Isle of Man services as easyJet pulls back

Loganair, the UK’s largest regional airline, is stepping in to provide enhanced twice-daily services between the Isle of Man and Manchester in November and December after easyJet decided to discontinue its daily Ronaldsway-Manchester services for the winter.

Loganair’s additional flights on Tuesdays and Wednesdays are in response to easyJet’s sudden withdrawal of services. This move ensures that Loganair will operate twice-daily flights, seven days a week between the Isle of Man and Manchester starting from October 31.

Loganair’s flights can be booked online or through travel agents, and they come with various benefits, including a luggage allowance, child discounts, and a mandatory carbon offset charge as part of their GreenSkies sustainability programme. Frequent travellers can also join the airline’s loyalty programme, Clan Loganair.