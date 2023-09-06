Loganair celebrates first anniversary of route between Aberdeen and Oslo

Loganair marked the one-year anniversary of its direct flights between Aberdeen and Oslo on 5 September. The UK’s largest regional airline introduced six flights per week on this route and later added a one-stop same-plane service from Newcastle to Oslo via Aberdeen.

The route has been crucial for business travellers in the energy sector due to growing international oil and gas exports between Scotland and Norway. Leisure travellers have also benefited from the direct route for city breaks in Oslo.

Loganair operates in three Norwegian cities, including Bergen and Stavanger, from Edinburgh and Newcastle. The airline has strengthened ties between the North-East of Scotland and Norway through this route.

The Senior Director Route Development of Avinor Airports praised Loganair’s commitment to the historic and economic ties between the two countries.

Loganair’s flights can be booked on their website, and they offer various amenities, including a 15kg luggage allowance, inflight refreshments, and a carbon offset charge as part of their GreenSkies sustainability program. Frequent travellers can join their loyalty programme, Clan Loganair.