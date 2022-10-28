Loganair bolsters Kirkwall (Orkney) schedule welcoming first ever London service

Scotland’s airline Loganair has today announced expansion plans from its Orkney base as part of its summer 2023 schedule, with a new route to London among updates to links from the island.

The airline’s summer schedule will also see Edinburgh schedules restored to pre-pandemic levels, while its service to one of the UK’s smallest airports – Fair Isle, run by the National Trust for Scotland – will be re-established for the first time since March 2019, and a new same-flight service will see an international connection with Bergen.

Commencing from 4 April 2023, the new service to London City will operate twice weekly on a Tuesday and Friday, providing customers in Orkney with easy access to short breaks or longer stays in the bustling city of London for the first time ever.

The new same-flight service stops over in Dundee en route, however, passengers are not required to leave the plane, before landing at London City Airport. Just six miles from central London and three miles from Canary Wharf, London City Airport is thought to be the easiest and most accessible way to travel to London. The three-and-a-half-hour service also provides enhanced connectivity encouraging tourists to visit Orkney. Fares start at £62 one way with ADS discount and are inclusive of 15kg luggage.

Additionally, as part of the airline’s summer 2023 plans, Orkney will see its service to Edinburgh restored to pre-pandemic levels with three flights per day including an early morning service departing from Kirkwall Airport at 07:30. The service, which lands in Edinburgh at 08:40, brings enhanced international connecting opportunities from Edinburgh Airport. Meanwhile, customers travelling for business or leisure will be able to spend the day in the Scottish capital before travelling home on the evening service, departing from Edinburgh at 18:15. The airline has also announced that its larger 48-seat ATR-42 aircraft will now service the route, increasing capacity from 34 seats on the previous Saab 340. Fares start at £55 one way with ADS discount and are inclusive of 15kg luggage.

The airline will also reconnect Orkney with the Fair Isle with a twice-weekly service. The island’s only tourist accommodation, Fair Isle Bird Observatory which faced a devastating fire in March 2019, is set to reopen to welcome tourists next year and as such, Loganair has reinstated its service. Operating on Monday and Friday, the route also provides same-day connections from Edinburgh and Aberdeen from May 2023.

Orkney’s international weekly service to Bergen will also recommence as part of summer 2023 plans, with a new same-flight service to Norway’s capital. Commencing from 13 May until 26 August, the Saturday service will stop in Sumburgh en route to Bergen, however, passengers are not required to leave the plane. Fares start at £75 one way with ADS discount and are inclusive of 15kg luggage.

Luke Lovegrove, chief commercial officer at Loganair, said:

“We have been flying from Orkney for more than 50 years, operating the inter-isles air service since September 1967, and it remains a key destination for us as we grow our network.

We are thrilled to enhance connectivity as part of an expansion programme for Orkney within our summer 2023 schedule. The new service to London City, as well as the increase in service to Edinburgh and the reinstated route to Fair Isle, not only bolsters connectivity for the local community but additionally encourages tourists from across the UK and beyond to visit the wonders of Orkney.”

Kimberley Fisher, Kirkwall Airport manager, said:

“Loganair’s new flights will offer the community more choice when it comes to travel and will also provide additional options for those wishing to visit Orkney, which in turn could provide a boost to the local economy.

The connection with Edinburgh being restored to pre-pandemic levels and the return of flights to Fair Isle and Bergen, plus the addition of the London service are great indications that the aviation industry is emerging from the pandemic and reacting positively to pent up demand.”