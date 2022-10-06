Loganair bolsters its 2023 schedule

The UK’s largest regional airline, Loganair, has increased its flight schedule for summer 2023, announcing more services across key regional routes as it responds to growing demand from leisure and business travellers.

Loganair’s summer 2023 schedule will see additional flights from Edinburgh to Southampton, Exeter and Bergen, Norway, as well as an extra daily service between Glasgow and Southampton.

Commencing from Monday 19th June 2023, tickets for the new timetable are on sale from today (Wednesday 5 October).

Due to popular demand, Loganair is adding a fifth daily flight on both its Edinburgh and Glasgow services to and from Southampton, increasing interconnectivity for businesses across the UK and offering more flexibility for leisure travellers. Flights are timed to plug a gap in the schedule, allowing customers to arrive in the Scottish capital early while a new evening flight has been added for a later departure to and from Glasgow.

Loganair’s international services between Scotland’s capital and the capital of Fjord Norway are also set to increase next year with four flights per week featuring in the summer 2023 schedule. The airline recommenced flights from Edinburgh to Bergen and Stavanger earlier this year following initial popularity in 2019, and due to significant interest in the route for both business and leisure passengers, additional flight options will be available for Summer 2023. Fares start from £103.

Loganair is also set to operate a double daily service between Edinburgh and Exeter, up from 6 flights per week this summer, with fares competitively priced from £79.