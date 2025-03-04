Loganair expands with new Southampton base and routes from October 2025

Loganair, the UK’s largest regional airline, has announced plans to establish its tenth base at Southampton Airport, reinforcing its commitment to regional connectivity and job creation. The expansion, set for October 2025, will introduce new routes and increase seating capacity, offering enhanced travel options for passengers in the South Coast region.

The decision to establish a base at Southampton Airport will allow Loganair to efficiently serve mainland and island communities in the south of the UK, the airline wrote in a press release. The move will add more than 140,000 additional seats per year to the airline’s network and create new employment opportunities for pilots, cabin crew, and engineers from the local area. Operations will commence with two ATR-72 600 aircraft, the first of which is scheduled to arrive in October 2025.

New Routes and Increased Capacity

As part of this expansion, Loganair has announced the launch of two new routes:

Southampton to Manchester (starting October 26, 2025)

(starting October 26, 2025) Manchester to Exeter

Additionally, Loganair will increase capacity on its Southampton to Edinburgh route, upgrading from a 49-seat aircraft to a 72-seat aircraft to meet growing demand.

Passengers will also benefit from improved connectivity, with new services via Manchester to Inverness and Aberdeen. The Southampton-Manchester route has been strategically timed to facilitate seamless onward travel with Loganair’s airline partners, including Emirates, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, Singapore Airlines, and Aer Lingus. These partnerships enable passengers to book single-ticket journeys with through-checked luggage to international destinations.

A Strategic Move for Growth

Luke Farajallah, Chief Executive Officer at Loganair, emphasized the importance of the new base, stating: “We are delighted to be announcing a new base in Southampton, which is a logical and important strategic step for the UK’s largest regional airline. Loganair is very familiar with operations to and from the South Coast, and we feel confident the local market will respond well to our more permanent presence and new routes. Southampton offers a unique location, and we believe the markets, local people, and businesses will respond well to our presence in this thriving part of the UK.”

The airline’s latest move aligns with its long-standing mission to enhance regional connectivity, particularly for island communities reliant on robust air links. Loganair has been recognized for its outstanding customer service, earning a five-star rating from Which? in this category.

Boosting the Local Economy

Kam Jandu, Chief Executive of AGS Airports, which operates Southampton Airport, welcomed Loganair’s expansion, highlighting the economic benefits: “This announcement represents both a significant investment and a huge vote of confidence from Loganair in Southampton Airport. Establishing what will be its 10th base will not only significantly enhance the region’s connectivity but also deliver a welcome boost for the local economy by creating meaningful employment opportunities.”

Manchester, one of the new destinations from Southampton, was previously a highly sought-after route, used by over 200,000 passengers annually. Its reintroduction will further strengthen business and economic ties between the two cities while offering greater access to global connections through Loganair’s airline partnerships.

Looking Ahead

With the addition of Southampton, Loganair’s base network now spans Kirkwall, Inverness, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee, City of Derry, Newcastle, and the Isle of Man. This strategic expansion positions Loganair for continued growth, reinforcing its role as a key player in UK regional aviation.

Passengers can look forward to enhanced travel options, increased connectivity, and the reliability that Loganair has built its reputation on for over six decades.