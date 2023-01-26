Lion Air aircraft rams boarding bridge in Mopah airport, Indonesia, before take-off

A Lion Air Boeing 737-900ER registered PK-LFO rammed a boarding bridge just as it was taxiing from stand No 5 towards Runway 34 before take-off at Merauke Mopah International Airport in the Papua province of Indonesia on Thursday.

No one was injured in the incident, Lion Air spokesman Danang Prihantoro said. “Based on our observation, the winglet came into contact with the airport’s jet bridge,” Prihantoro added.

The plane, which was bound for the provincial capital Jayapura on flight JT767 with 129 people on board returned to stand No 6 and the passengers were given the option of transferring to another aeroplane or receiving a refund.

Lion Air 737 damaged following a collision with the terminal building as it was turning away from stand at Merauke Mopah Airport, Indonesia. https://t.co/xWucucSiK8 pic.twitter.com/pam0k5vik7 — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) January 26, 2023