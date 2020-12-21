On 20 December, a Lion Air Boeing 737-900 (registered PK-LGP) operated domestic flight JT173 between Batam Hang Nadim Airport and Bandar Lampung Radin Inten II Airport, Indonesia.

After landing on runway 14 at Bandar Lampung Airport, while backtracking, the aircraft ran off paved surface ending up in deep mud.

Salvage works are now underway to return the aircraft to commercial use. Following images appeared on social media:

The pictures do look like it simply landed runway 32 and left the runway. However, the data showed it landed 14, made 180 turn at 9kts, and then somehow left runway. #JT173 #PKLGP #lionair pic.twitter.com/SVMkn8gLt3 — Gerry Soejatman (@GerryS) December 20, 2020

Lion Air Boeing 737-900 (PK-LGP) ran off paved surface while backtracking after landing runway 14 in heavy rain at Bandar Lampung Airport (WILL). Flight #JT173 from Batam bogged down in deep mud. @GerryS pic.twitter.com/N1qY1TTU2k — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) December 20, 2020

Lion Air Boeing 737 Skids Off Runway in Indonesia https://t.co/IoXvAQsC9X pic.twitter.com/P3fGvnxq6d — ALEX DAUBERVILLE (@AlexDauberville) December 21, 2020