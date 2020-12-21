Lion Air Boeing 737 skids off runway in Indonesia

On 20 December, a Lion Air Boeing 737-900 (registered PK-LGP) operated domestic flight JT173 between Batam Hang Nadim Airport and Bandar Lampung Radin Inten II Airport, Indonesia.

After landing on runway 14 at Bandar Lampung Airport, while backtracking, the aircraft ran off paved surface ending up in deep mud. 

Salvage works are now underway to return the aircraft to commercial use. Following images appeared on social media:

 

