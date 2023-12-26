The plane with Indians stranded in France landed in Mumbai without 27 passengers who requested political asylum

A Legend Airlines Airbus A340 carrying 303 Indian passengers that was grounded in France due to suspicions of human trafficking landed in Mumbai after authorisation to leave. Upon landing, 276 passengers were aboard, but details regarding their release or departure from the airport were not communicated by Indian authorities.

Among the 27 people remaining in France were two individuals suspected of smuggling but were released as assisted witnesses without charges. Additionally, 25 passengers stayed in France for asylum requests, while the plane originated from Dubai and was bound for Managua, Nicaragua.

French authorities had immobilised the aircraft based on an anonymous report suggesting potential human trafficking, but investigations revealed that the passengers seemingly boarded voluntarily. Legal complexities surround the case, including allegations of aiding illegal entry and staying in a foreign country within an organised gang.

Concerns were raised about the living conditions of the detained passengers at the Vatry airport in France. After a delay, the plane eventually departed, acknowledging the French government and Vatry airport for the swift resolution, as stated by the Indian embassy in France.