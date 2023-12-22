Legend Airlines Airbus A340 grounded in France amidst human trafficking suspicions

A Legend Airlines (Romanian charter company) Airbus A340-300 (registered YR-LRE) carrying 303 Indian passengers en route from Fujairah, United Arab Emirates to Managua, the capital of Nicaragua, was grounded at the French airport of Vatry, located northeast of France, over suspicion of human trafficking. The incident unfolded during a routine technical stopover when authorities received an anonymous tip-off, prompting immediate action.

Upon sealing off the airport, an investigation was swiftly launched to assess the conditions and purpose of the trip. Concerns have been raised that some of the passengers aboard the aircraft might be illegal migrants, adding a layer of complexity to the unfolding situation.

Initially, passengers were permitted to remain on the aircraft, but as the investigation progressed, the airport’s arrival lounge was transformed into a makeshift waiting area equipped with beds.

An investigation has been launched into the conditions and purpose of the trip, local officials said, yet many questions remain unanswered.