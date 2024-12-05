Two LATAM aircraft damaged after ground collision at São Paulo Airport, Brazil

Two LATAM Airlines aircraft sustained damage in a ground collision at São Paulo-Congonhas Airport, Brazil on December 3, 2024. The incident involved an Airbus A320neo (registration PR-XBG) and an Airbus A319 (registration PT-TMA). The A319 was being pushed back when it inadvertently moved into the path of the taxiing A320neo. The right wingtip of the A320neo struck and sliced through the tail section of the A319.

