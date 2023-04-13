LATAM will resume flights between Santiago de Chile and Melbourne, Australia

LATAM Airlines Group announced the restart of its non-stop flights between Santiago de Chile and Melbourne, Australia, starting September 1, 2023. The service, suspended since April 2020 due to the Covid 19 pandemic, will connect South America with the Australian city in a flight of more than 11 thousand kilometres, the longest of the Group.

In the first instance, the flights will be restarted with three weekly frequencies and will be operated on Boeing 787-9 aircraft, with a capacity for 300 passengers distributed in Premium Business, Economy+ and Economy cabins. Previously, the group had already restarted its operations to Australia last March with three weekly flights to Sydney, gradually increasing its operations until reaching a daily flight in December 2022.

“We are very happy to reinforce the connectivity between South America and Oceania through this second route to Australia. We will maintain our commitment to offering more options to bring people closer to their destination with safety, punctuality and an internationally recognised service“, said María Paz Villasante, Commercial Strategy Manager, LATAM Airlines Group.

For his part, the Minister of Industry and Innovation of the Government of the State of Victoria (Australia), Ben Carroll, reinforced the importance of restarting LATAM operations in Oceania. “It will help boost our economy by boosting exports, creating jobs and welcoming more tourists and students from Latin America.”

Flights schedule

Starting September 1, LATAM Airlines Group flight LA805 will take off from Santiago (SCL) at 00:55 (local time) on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, arriving in Melbourne (MEL) at 05:30 (local time). location) the next day.

Meanwhile, the first flight from Melbourne will be LA804, and it will take off on September 2 at 12:25 (local time) on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, arriving in Santiago at 11:20 the same day (local time).

Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, 4:00 p.m.