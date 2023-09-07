LATAM resumes flights from Sao Paulo to Johannesburg

LATAM Airlines has resumed its flights to Africa by relaunching the Sao Paulo – Johannesburg route. Thanks to interline agreements with partner airlines in Africa, passengers can access 47 destinations, including Mozambique, Angola, Nigeria, Senegal, and the Ivory Coast, among others.

The airline aims to transport approximately 75,000 passengers during the first year of operation on this route. These passengers will come from various regions, benefiting from LATAM’s direct flights connecting South American airports like Santiago, Lima, Bogotá, Buenos Aires, and Montevideo to Sao Paulo.

The flight from Sao Paulo to Johannesburg lasts around 9 hours and 45 minutes, with three weekly frequencies on Boeing 787-9 aircraft accommodating 300 passengers (30 in Premium Business, 57 in Premium Economy, and 213 in Economy). Departures from Guarulhos Airport are scheduled for Saturday, Monday, and Thursday at 17:25 local time, while return flights from Johannesburg will take place on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday at 13:05 local time.

María Paz Villasante, Commercial Strategy Manager at LATAM Airlines Group, expressed satisfaction at reconnecting South America and Africa after a suspension of approximately 2.5 years due to the pandemic. She highlighted LATAM’s strength as an efficient company with a global network spanning 144 destinations in 24 countries.