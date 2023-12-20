LATAM orders five additional Boeing 787, expanding fleet and sustainability efforts

LATAM has announced the purchase of five more Boeing 787 Dreamliners, strengthening its commitment to efficiency and sustainability. This agreement positions the South American airline group as the largest Dreamliner operator in Latin America.

The additional order, combined with upcoming deliveries, will bring LATAM’s Boeing 787 fleet to 46 aircraft. This investment reflects a 20-plane increase from pre-pandemic levels, reinforcing LATAM’s commitment to possessing one of South America’s most modern and efficient fleets.

Moreover, LATAM has decided to equip forthcoming Boeing 787 deliveries with GE Aerospace’s GEnx engines, making it the first South American airline with these engines known for high performance and efficiency.

Ramiro Alfonsín, LATAM Group’s CFO, highlighted these actions’ alignment with sustainability goals, aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050. The integration of GEnx engines offers flexibility and supports long-range fleet growth. This expansion allows LATAM to operate two distinct engine models known for cutting-edge technology and reduced environmental impact.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes’ Mike Wilson expressed the Dreamliner’s suitability for LATAM’s sustainability and operational objectives, citing its exceptional performance, flexible route capacity, and enhanced passenger comfort.

The GEnx engine family boasts over 50 million flight hours since its 2011 inception, proving GE’s most potent and fastest-selling engine with nearly 3,000 units in service and on the waitlist.

GE Aerospace’s Kathy MacKenzie welcomed LATAM into the GEnx engine fold, expressing excitement to aid their growth and 787 Dreamliner fleet expansion.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner family offers superior fuel efficiency, utilising 25% less fuel and emitting 25% fewer emissions compared to the aircraft it replaces, providing a comfortable and eco-friendly travel experience.

The 787’s design prioritises comfort, featuring a spacious cabin, adjustable LED lighting, larger windows, improved air quality, turbulence-detecting technology for smoother flights, and spacious overhead compartments for an enhanced flying experience.

Currently, LATAM operates 332 aircraft, including 56 Boeing passenger planes (models 767, 777, and 787) and 256 Airbus aircraft (models A319, A320, A320neo, A321, and A321neo). Additionally, LATAM Cargo operates 20 cargo planes.