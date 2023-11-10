LATAM Group reports 31% surge in international flight capacity and 38% in passenger numbers

As of October 2023, LATAM Group has experienced significant growth in international flight operations, marking a 31.2% increase in capacity compared to the same month in 2022. This surge in operations is attributed in part to the initiation of Joint Venture routes with Delta, such as Medellín-Miami and Lima-Atlanta. The group’s October international passenger count reached 1.2 million, a substantial 38.4% increase from October 2022. Overall operations, measured in seats and available kilometers, rose by 14.9% compared to the previous year.

In the first ten months of 2023, international segment capacity increased by 39.8% over the same period in 2022, aligning with a 41.9% surge in demand. The total number of passengers transported during October rose by 13.2% compared to October 2022, reaching 6.4 million passengers. The international operations contributed significantly to this growth, with a remarkable 38.4% increase in passengers.

Year-to-date figures reveal that LATAM has transported over 60 million passengers in 2023, marking an 18.1% increase from the same period in 2022. In the cargo sector, LATAM Group expanded its fleet with the addition of the 19th freighter aircraft, a Boeing 767-300BCF. This strategic move has strengthened the group’s presence in the export and import markets of the region. Cargo capacity, measured in tons-kilometers available, increased by 8.7% in October 2023 compared to the same month in 2022, reaching 5,866 million tonnes-kilometers available during the first ten months of 2023.