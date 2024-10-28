LATAM expands Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner fleet with order of 10 new aircraft

LATAM Airlines Group has ordered 10 additional Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, with options for five more, reinforcing its position as Latin America’s largest 787 operator. This order will grow LATAM’s Dreamliner fleet to 52 aircraft by 2030, supporting its expansion plans and commitment to sustainability.

The 787-9’s fuel efficiency enables LATAM to reduce its carbon footprint and expand capacity on key routes, including its nonstop service to Sydney.

Boeing noted that the expanded fleet will help LATAM meet rising demand and further connect Latin America globally as regional air travel is expected to double in the next 20 years.