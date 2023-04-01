Latam Cargo selects Brussels over Amsterdam for flights from Ecuador

The South American airline Latam Cargo returns to Brussels airport after several years of interruption. This allows Brussels Airport to regain a cargo link with South America, said Nathalie Pierrard, spokesperson for Brussels Airport on Friday.

The route was inaugurated on 26 March and Latam Cargo operates four flights a week between Quito (Ecuador) and Brussels, via a hub in Miami, Florida, United States. The aircraft will mainly import flowers and fresh produce from Ecuador to Europe before returning to Miami via New York. The airline chose Brussels Airport rather than Amsterdam Schiphol (which is closer to the Aalsmeer flower market) because of the uncertainty about future cargo flights to the Dutch capital.

Latam Cargo already flew to Brussels in 2018 before interrupting its flights.

A few days after the return of this company to Brussels Airport, another carrier opened a connection between Quito and Brussels, namely Qatar Airways Cargo, which sends a cargo aircraft once a week from Ecuador to Belgium. This aeroplane then continues to Qatar, said Nathalie Pierrard.