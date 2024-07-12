[Video] LATAM Airlines Boeing 777-300 suffers tail strike on departure Milan Malpensa Airport

Bart Noëth
On Tuesday, 9th of July, a LATAM Airlines Boeing 777-300 suffered a tail-strike while departing from the Italian airport of Milan Malpensa bound for Sao Paulo, Brazil. The pilots continued with the climb-out, entered a holding pattern to dump fuel and prepare for a return to the airport. 

About 70 minutes, the Boeing 777 made a safe landing back at Milan Malpensa Airport where passengers and crew members safely left the aircraft.

The incident is under investigation to determine the cause and assess any potential damage to the aircraft. The aircraft remains grounded in Milan.

The following images and video appeared on social media:

