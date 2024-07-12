[Video] LATAM Airlines Boeing 777-300 suffers tail strike on departure Milan Malpensa Airport

On Tuesday, 9th of July, a LATAM Airlines Boeing 777-300 suffered a tail-strike while departing from the Italian airport of Milan Malpensa bound for Sao Paulo, Brazil. The pilots continued with the climb-out, entered a holding pattern to dump fuel and prepare for a return to the airport.

About 70 minutes, the Boeing 777 made a safe landing back at Milan Malpensa Airport where passengers and crew members safely left the aircraft.

The incident is under investigation to determine the cause and assess any potential damage to the aircraft. The aircraft remains grounded in Milan.

The following images and video appeared on social media:

2024-07-09: LATAM Brazil Boeing 777-300 (PT-MUG, built 2012) experienced a tailstrike during rotation for take-off on runway 35L at Milan-Malpensa Intl AP (LIMC), Italy. Flight #LA8073 to Sao Paulo-GRU entered a hold at 6000 ft to dump fuel and safely landed on runway 35R after… pic.twitter.com/7mB4Gzfy5n — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) July 9, 2024

UPDATE: CCTV surveillance cam captured the moment of the tailstrike. The fuselage struck the ground for approximately 9 seconds before the Boeing 777-300 was able to get airborne. pic.twitter.com/stB2cFzCXt — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) July 11, 2024