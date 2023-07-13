LATAM Brasil Airbus A321 skids off runway on landing Brazilian airport

On 12 July, a LATAM Brasil Airbus A321 (registered PT-MXM) operated domestic flight LA3300 between Sao Paulo and Florianopolis, Brazil. During landing, with heavy downpours and a slick runway as a result, the aircraft lost directional control and veered to the left. The A321 came to a stop halfway off paved ground.

After much shacking, the right main gear broke into the weaker hard shoulder strip.

All 172 passengers and 7 crew members of flight LA ??3300 were safely disembarked and released after evaluation by the medical team,” LATAM Brasil reported on social media, adding that “a LATAM Brasil team is already in transit to remove the aircraft from the site and has already notified all passengers with affected flights in the capital of Santa Catarina.”

About twenty other flights were impacted by the airport closure.

The following images and movie clips appeared on social media:

Today, 13 July, the aircraft was removed from the runway.

 

