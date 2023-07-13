LATAM Brasil Airbus A321 skids off runway on landing Brazilian airport

On 12 July, a LATAM Brasil Airbus A321 (registered PT-MXM) operated domestic flight LA3300 between Sao Paulo and Florianopolis, Brazil. During landing, with heavy downpours and a slick runway as a result, the aircraft lost directional control and veered to the left. The A321 came to a stop halfway off paved ground.

After much shacking, the right main gear broke into the weaker hard shoulder strip.

“All 172 passengers and 7 crew members of flight LA ??3300 were safely disembarked and released after evaluation by the medical team,” LATAM Brasil reported on social media, adding that “a LATAM Brasil team is already in transit to remove the aircraft from the site and has already notified all passengers with affected flights in the capital of Santa Catarina.”

About twenty other flights were impacted by the airport closure.

The following images and movie clips appeared on social media:

LATAM Brasil Airbus A321 (PT-MXM, built 2014) lost directional control on landing runway 32 at Florianopolis Intl Airport (SBFL), Brazil and veered to the left. Flight #LA3300 from Sao Paulo-GRU came to a stop halfway off paved ground. The right maingear broke into the weaker… pic.twitter.com/tbAHQLDU55 — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) July 12, 2023

Passenger films moment LATAM Flight LA3300 slid off the runway yesterday at Florianópolis Airport. pic.twitter.com/epzr1mucBg — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) July 13, 2023

At the time of the landing, heavy downpours prevailed at the airport resulting in slick runway and taxiways. The A321 breaks off to the left in the deceleration process. Reverse thrust was activated. pic.twitter.com/quiqGCjRaM — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) July 12, 2023

Today, 13 July, the aircraft was removed from the runway.

Finally, after hours of hard work, the LATAM Brasil Airbus A321-231 aircraft (PT-MXM) has just been removed from the Runway at Florianopolis airport (SBFL), where it skidded after landing. ????hamilton @Hamiltonsea #aircraft #airport https://t.co/RlQaBwT9hB pic.twitter.com/jZ6OStore4 — FL360aero (@fl360aero) July 13, 2023