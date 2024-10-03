LATAM Airlines to retrofit additional Boeing 777s with AeroSHARK for fuel savings

André Orban
LATAM Boeing 777-300ER receives Aeroshark coating © Lufthansa Technik

Lufthansa Technik has announced LATAM Airlines as the first carrier in the Americas to adopt AeroSHARK, a fuel-saving surface film that mimics sharkskin. Since December 2023, LATAM’s first modified Boeing 777-300ER has shown a one percent reduction in jet fuel consumption. Based on successful tests, LATAM will retrofit four more Boeing 777 aircraft with AeroSHARK, helping to save up to 2,000 metric tons of kerosene and reduce CO? emissions by 6,000 metric tons annually.

AeroSHARK, developed by BASF and Lufthansa Technik, features riblets that reduce drag, improving fuel efficiency. LATAM’s fleet modernization, a part of its sustainability strategy, is expected to contribute to the airline’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

