LATAM Airlines to operate Airbus A330s via Wamos Air wet lease, replacing Boeing 787s

LATAM Airlines has partnered with Spanish carrier Wamos Air to operate three key international routes from Santiago to Bogotá, Los Angeles, and Lima, starting in November 2024.

Under the wet-lease agreement, Wamos Air will use Airbus A330-200 aircraft to replace LATAM’s Boeing 787 Dreamliners, which are currently undergoing cabin refurbishments. The transition is also influenced by a global aircraft shortage, with LATAM expecting a reduced fleet until early 2025.

Wamos Air previously provided wet-lease services to LATAM in 2018 when LATAM’s 787s were grounded due to engine issues. Despite Wamos Air now having ties with LATAM’s rivals Gol and Avianca through the Abra Group, the partnership aims to ensure uninterrupted service for LATAM’s passengers.