LATAM Airlines takes delivery of its first Airbus A321neo, orders 13 more to boost regional growth

LATAM Airlines has welcomed its first Airbus A321neo aircraft, leased from AerCap, and placed an order for an additional 13 A321neo planes as part of its expansion strategy. This delivery marks the beginning of a committed backlog of 76 A321neo aircraft, with a total of 111 A320 Family aircraft set for delivery.

The newly received A321neo boasts a seating capacity of up to 224 passengers and features Airbus’ Airspace XL bins, offering a 40% increase in storage space and accommodating 60% more carry-on bags. Additionally, 49% of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) was used during the aircraft’s delivery flight, aligning with LATAM’s sustainability commitment.

LATAM’s Chief Financial Officer, Ramiro Alfonsín, emphasized the airline’s focus on fleet renewal and modernization to become a carbon-neutral group by 2050 while enhancing connectivity.

Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International, highlighted the environmental benefits of the A321neo, which is 20% more fuel-efficient, emits 20% less CO2, and produces 50% less noise compared to previous generation aircraft.

The A321neo is Airbus’ largest single-aisle aircraft, offering the lowest seat-mile cost and catering to a wide market. With more than 5,200 A321neo orders worldwide, it is a popular choice among airlines.

LATAM Airlines Group is a leading airline group in Latin America, serving domestic and international markets across multiple countries. Airbus, the largest Airbus operator in Latin America, continues to expand its presence in the region, with a strong focus on sustainability and emissions reduction through the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel.