LATAM Airlines closes historic Valentine’s Day season by transporting 25,000 tonnes of flowers from Ecuador and Colombia

LATAM Airlines Group, through its air cargo subsidiaries, concluded a historic Valentine’s Day season by transporting nearly 25,000 tonnes of flowers from Colombia and Ecuador to Europe and North America in just 21 days. This marked a 36% increase compared to the 2023 season.

The cargo unit of LATAM Airlines Group responded to high demand by significantly increasing flight frequencies from Bogota, Medellin, and Quito to North America and Europe.

The company added two temporary cargo planes to its fleet, reaching a total of 21 dedicated freighters, and invested in modernising cold bunkers at the Miami hub.

Colombia saw a 19% increase in flower transport compared to Valentine’s Day 2023, while Ecuador doubled its flower mobilisation, reaching almost 12,000 tons for the season.