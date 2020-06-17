LATAM Airlines Argentina ceases operations (but international flights will continue)

LATAM Airlines Argentina, with a fleet of 13 Airbus A320 and 2 Boeing 767, has ceased its operations for an indefinite period due to current local industry conditions, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left the sustainability of the project nonviable, the airline wrote in a statement.

“This is regrettable but inevitable news. Today, LATAM must focus on transforming the group to adapt to post-COVID-19 aviation,” said Roberto Alvo, CEO of LATAM Airlines Group. “Argentina has always been a fundamental country for the group and will remain so, with LATAM’s other affiliates continuing to connect passengers from Argentina with Latin America and the world.”

LATAM Airlines Argentina will cease flights to/from 12 domestic destinations while international destinations in the United States, Brazil, Chile and Peru will continue to be served by other LATAM affiliates, once COVID-19-related travel restrictions are lifted by the authorities. Likewise, international cargo routes will continue to be served by the other group affiliates. LATAM Airlines Argentina is the only group affiliate that will cease operations.

LATAM Airlines Argentina will soon communicate, via its official channels, information and options for passengers who have purchased tickets, in line with the following commercial policies:

National routes

For tickets purchased by credit card, a full refund will be automatically provided to the original payment method within 30 to 45 days. For other payment methods, refunds must be requested via: latam.com/mytrips

International routes

Date changes can be made at no cost, without fare differences, subject to cabin availability and ticket validity (one year from the original outbound travel date).

Alternatively, customers can request a travel voucher to be used on any LATAM route until December 31, 2021.

Tickets bought with LATAM Pass miles to any destination

LATAM Pass members can request a mile refund to their account via latam.com. Taxes will be refunded according to the method of payment.