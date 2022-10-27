LATAM Airlines flight approaches Asuncion through storm; severe damage to Airbus A320

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
156

On 26 October, a LATAM Airlines Airbus A320 (registered CC-BAZ) operated flight LA1325 between Santiago, Chile and Asuncion, Paraguay. The flight, however, was unable to land at the airport of Asuncion hence the pilots decided to divert to Foz do Iguacu, Brazil. After a few hours of waiting, the flight headed back to Asuncion. During that approach, the aircraft flew through a storm. With one engine down, the pilots continued for a safe landing. Post-flight inspection revealed damage to the aircraft’s radome and windshield. 

The aircraft carried 48 passengers. The following pictures appeared on social media:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.