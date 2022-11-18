LATAM Airlines Airbus A320neo hits fire engine on runway during take-off

On 18 November, a LATAM Airlines Airbus A320neo (registered CC-BHB) operated domestic flight LA2213 between Lima and Juliaca, Peru. During the take-off roll, however, the aircraft struck a fire engine that crossed the runway. 

The fire engine (an ARFF or Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting), and other firefighting vehicles, were on their way for an intervention when the crash occurred:

Another view:

Firefighter services rushed to the aircraft to foam the aircraft as the undercarriage caught fire, as seen in the following picture (from social media):

Emergency slides were deployed to evacuate the passengers, according to this picture taken by a passenger who added on social media: When life gives you a second chance.

LATAM Airlines wrote on social media: “We regret to confirm that LATAM Airlines Peru flight LA2213, covering the route Lima-Juliaca, was involved in an accident on ground in Lima prior to takeoff. There are no deceased passengers or crew members.”

The flight carried 102 passengers, 36 of them got injured of which 4 seriously injured.

The airport also responded: “An accident has been recorded on the runway of #JorgeChávez (Lima). Our teams are providing the necessary attention to all passengers, who are well. We are also investigating to determine the causes of the incident.”

Two firefighters on board the ARFF vehicle lost their lives. Two other fire fighters sustained severe injuries.

The airport’s single runway has been closed at least until Saturday. Meanwhile, air traffic is diverting to other airports.

Amazingly, some passengers are still able to make a picture before evacuating a burning aircraft:

