LATAM Airlines Airbus A320 performs emergency landing at Medellin after nose gear problems

On 29 March, a LATAM Airlines Airbus A320-200 (registered CC-BAS) operated domestic flight LA4292 between Medellin and Cartagena, Colombia.

Just after departure, the crew noticed an issue with its nose gear. The aircraft then entered a holding pattern to burn some fuel. Around 45 minutes into the flight, the pilots decided to return to Medellin airport.

The aircraft approached with its nose gear locked 90 degrees off-center. As a precaution, emergency services awaited the aircraft.

During the landing, the tires separated from the aircraft and part of the nose gear rim disappeared due the scraping along the runway. The pilots were able to safely stop the aircraft on the runway.

Nobody of the crew or passengers got injured during the emergency landing.

The airport authorities suspended the operations of the airport to evacuate the passengers and the crew members and to safely tow the aircraft away from the runway.

