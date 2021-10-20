LATAM Airlines Brasil Airbus A321 scrapes tail during take-off (landing?)

On 15 October, a LATAM Airlines Brasil Airbus A321-200 (registered PT-MXF) operated domestic flight LA3377 between Belem and Brasilia, Brazil.

The flight took off and climbed to flight level 33000 and landed at Brasilia without anybody acknowledging any issues.

A subsequent inspection revealed the aircraft had struck its tail onto a runway surface.

Different sources mention the tail strike happened on landing but the airline reported that it happened during take-off. The Brazilian aviation authorities launched an investigation.

Following images appeared on social media: