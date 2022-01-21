Large railway tender in Poland: Warsaw’s future large airport “Solidarity Transport Hub” is looking for Contract Engineer

Another major tender procedure of Solidarity Transport Hub

STH is looking for companies to perform Contract Engineer services

After large tender procedures for design and construction works, Centralny Port Komunikacyjny Sp. z o.o. has announced another. The Contract Engineer procedure concerns services related to the construction of railway spokes throughout Poland. The estimated value of the framework agreement equals ca. EUR 577 million.

The Contract Engineer is an entity that, on behalf of the investor, will supervise individual stages of the investment – from design, through execution of works, to the guarantee and warranty stage (as an option). Such services will guarantee that railway investments are carried out at the highest possible level, which will translate into the durability of the railway lines built by the Company.

The aim of the tender is to select up to 20 contractors who will provide Contract Engineer services under a framework agreement. Any company that signs it will be able to apply for individual partial tasks.

“The STH Programme is scheduled for many years ahead. Framework agreements allow us to create a long-term professional relationship based on mutual trust and predictability. Selected companies will gain access to contracts awarded in the following years in connection with the construction of new railway routes,” explains Mikołaj Wild, President of STH SPV.

The main purpose of concluding a framework agreement is to speed up the process of selecting contractors in the subsequent stages of work for linear projects. The co-operation is to continue for eight years. The estimated contract value is approx. PLN 577 million net.

The scope of tasks covered by the framework agreement will include e.g. services within the scope of works on the building permit design and detailed design (including their review), investor’s representation during construction works, their acceptance and handing over for use along with settlements, as well as optional post-investment support and support during the guarantee and warranty period.

“There is a further procedure crucial to the whole investment process ahead of us. We order professional services to supervise design or construction activities of future contractors so that 1,800 km of railway lines are built as efficiently as possible and in the best quality,” emphasises Sławomir Kanik, Director of the Railway Subprogramme Implementation Department of STH SPV.

The procedure is conducted as an open tendering procedure. The criteria for selecting contractors include primarily experience. Subsequently, in contracts for individual partial tasks, price and qualifications of the team indicated by the contractor to carry out the project will be taken into account. Applications are being accepted until 27 January 2022. The tender is open to both Polish and foreign bidders.

The tender for Contract Engineer services is another major framework procedure announced by the Company in recent months. In autumn, the Company encouraged applications in a tender procedure for the design of railway lines, valued at approx. PLN 7 billion. In December, a procedure for construction works on the premises of the Solidarity Transport Hub has been launched. The aim of this tender is to select up to eight contractors to whom the Company will subcontract individual design tasks. The estimated contract value is over PLN 1.7 billion.

At present, CPK sp. z o.o. is performing nine contracts for feasibility studies (FS). They concern the following railway sections: Warsaw – Łódź – Wrocław – Polish-Czech border, Katowice – Ostrawa, Łętownia – Rzeszów, Zamość – Bełżec and Ostrołęka – Łomża – Giżycko, the STH railway junction and the Sieradz – Kalisz – Pleszew – Poznań section. In total, preparatory works are underway on sections with a total length of 1,200 km.