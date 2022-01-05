LANHSA British Aerospace Jetstream 3101 veers off runway in Honduras

On 4 January, a LANHSA (Línea Aérea Nacional de Honduras) British Aerospace Jetstream 3101 (registered HR-AYY) performed a flight from an unknown point of origin to Roatan, Honduras.

During landing on Roatan’s runway 07, the aircraft suffered a collapse of the right hand main gear and subsequently veered off the runway coming to rest on soft ground off the runway.

Nobody got injured, all occupants were safely taken off the aircraft but the aircraft sustained substantial damage.

Following footage appeared on social media: