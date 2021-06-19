La Compagnie resumes flights from New York to Paris and Nice and launches 2 new routes from New York to Tel Aviv and to Milan

The wait is nearly over – with the announcement of the travel ban lift for U.S. residents – La Compagnie is pleased to announce the gradual resumption of its all-business-class flights with the launch of two new routes. Travellers to Paris, Nice, Tel Aviv and Milan can now book tickets with 100% Flex and enjoy special promo deals for a limited time.

2021 FLIGHT PROGRAMME

New York (EWR) – Paris (ORY) from $1,700 R/T

Now through the month of June, La Compagnie will operate two flights per week from Newark International Airport (EWR) to Paris Orly Airport (ORY). The airline will increase frequency throughout 2021 from four flights per week in July and five flights per week in August to daily service in September 2021. Service on this route officially resumed on June 12, 2021, with the first four flights achieving a 100% load factor.

New York (EWR) – Nice (NCE) from $1,700 R/T

In addition to its historical route, La Compagnie will resume its seasonal service between Newark International Airport (EWR) and Nice Côte d’Azur International Airport (NCE) on July 2, 2021. La Compagnie will operate three flights per week until the end of September.

ONLY THE SKY IS THE LIMIT: New for the 2021 season, La Compagnie will introduce two new routes out of New York including all-business-class flights to Tel Aviv and to Milan.

New York (EWR) – Tel Aviv (TLV) from $2,000 R/T

Starting July 21 through October 30, 2021, La Compagnie will operate three flights per week between Newark International Airport (EWR) and Ben Gurion Airport (TLV) with a 1h30 stop in Paris.

“Over the past several weeks, we see have seen an increasing demand for flights to Israel out of the United States. Our 100% Smart Business Class product is the perfect fit for this high-end clientele, and we strongly believe this is an opportunity for our airline to upgrade its summer program. Our human-sized nature enables us to be flexible and to launch a new route that quickly,” shared Christian Vernet, President of La Compagnie.

New York (EWR) – Milan (MXP) from $1,700 R/T

Direct service between New York and the Fashion Capital of the World, Milan will begin operating on November 29, 2021, with four flights per week from Newark International Airport (EWR) to Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP).

“In a post Covid-19 era we anticipate a lower demand on our New York-Paris route, therefore we need to diversify our destinations offering and look for alternative routes for our second aircraft. Nice and Tel Aviv are a great combination for the summer season and Milan is a strong long-term route with a balanced mix of business and leisure passengers travelling throughout the year,” says Vernet.

